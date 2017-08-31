SFD heads to South TX to help in wake of Harvey

The work has begun for Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and nine of his deputies in Southeast Texas.

The Shreveport Fire Department is sending 15 Urban Search and Rescue technicians to South Texas to help with Harvey aftermath.

The crews will join other law enforcement and first responders in assisting with rescue efforts in the Port Arthur - Beaumont area.

KSLA News 12 met up with the USAR team members before they left Thursday morning on the mission that could last up to 14 days.

The request was received through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact [EMAC] from the Office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, requesting these specially trained firefighters.

Members of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol are also heading to the Port Arthur area.

The CPSO Marine Patrol unit is trained in swift-water rescues and includes three divers and three deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, which requested the assistance.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Swift Water Rescue Team also headed to Orange, Texas, to help with rescue efforts on Thursday morning.

