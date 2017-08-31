Members of CPSO assisting in SETX rescue efforts

The work has begun for Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and nine of his deputies in Southeast Texas.

The group is in the city of Port Arthur, Texas. Sheriff Prator's team is assisting with rescue efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey. According to Sheriff Prator, the floodwaters are going down.

The team are going door-to-door checking on if anyone needs to be evacuated, according to CPSO's spokeswoman Cindy Chackwick. They are focusing on the sick and elderly.

In some cases, the team has helped flood victims get back into their homes for medicine and supplies.

The team is made up of the Sheriff's Office marine patrol who are trained in swift-water rescues, three divers and three deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, which requested the assistance.

Port Arthur received 26 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to national news reports.

The team is unsure when they will return to Caddo Parish, according to Chadwick.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.