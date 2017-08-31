Horseshoe Casino Hotel sets up Harvey donation center - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Horseshoe Casino Hotel sets up Harvey donation center

Posted by KSLA Staff
(Source: Horseshoe Bossier City) (Source: Horseshoe Bossier City)
BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Horseshoe Bossier City will begin accepting donations for flood victims in Houston.

The drop off location will be located in Horseshoe's RV Parking lot between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Thursday.

On Friday, hours will begin at 8 a.m.

Below is the list of items. Horseshoe asks that no clothes be donated at this time.

  • Can goods (tuna, ravioli, soups)
  • Packaged food and snacks
  • Manual can openers
  • Baby formula
  • Baby food
  • Pet kennels
  • Pet food
  • Sleeping bags
  • Yoga mats
  • Pillows
  • Water
  • First aid items (band-aids, Neosporin)
  • Toiletries
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towels
  • Sports drinks
  • Soft drinks
  • Diapers (adult, baby and child)
  • Blow-up mattresses (with manual pumps)
  • Medical supplies
  • Shower bladders

