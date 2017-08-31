Horseshoe Casino Hotel sets up Harvey donation center

Horseshoe Bossier City will begin accepting donations for flood victims in Houston.

The drop off location will be located in Horseshoe's RV Parking lot between the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Thursday.

On Friday, hours will begin at 8 a.m.

Below is the list of items. Horseshoe asks that no clothes be donated at this time.

Can goods (tuna, ravioli, soups)

Packaged food and snacks

Manual can openers

Baby formula

Baby food

Pet kennels

Pet food

Sleeping bags

Yoga mats

Pillows

Water

First aid items (band-aids, Neosporin)

Toiletries

Feminine hygiene products

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Sports drinks

Soft drinks

Diapers (adult, baby and child)

Blow-up mattresses (with manual pumps)

Medical supplies

Shower bladders

