Nearly 6,000 SWEPCO customers without power

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

Thousands of SWEPCO customers in the ArkLaTex are stuck in the dark as crews work to restore power.

As of 6:15 a.m. nearly 70 customers in neighborhoods across Shreveport are without power. Bossier City has 50 customers without power in two outage cases, according to SWEPCO's outage map.

Over 200 customers in the Natchitoches area are without power. Over 893 customers in the Zwolle area are waiting for their power to be reconnected and

Several of the causes of the outages are listed as tree contact. Crews may have trouble reaching some areas due to high water from heavy rains.

