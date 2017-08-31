Late night fire claims man's life in Caddo Parish

A fire claimed the life of one man in Caddo Parish late Wednesday night.

Just before midnight, Caddo Fire Districts 5, 6, Shreveport Fire Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Dixie Garden Drive. That's between Dixie Garden Loop and Dixie Meadow Road in Caddo Parish.

Upon Arrival, the brick home was completely involved in flame, according to Caddo District 5 Chief Harris.

After firefighters were able to gain control over the fire, they found an elderly, disabled man inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In total, the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

The Caddo Coroner's Office was on the scene and was working with La. State Fire Marshal to determine the cause of death.

