Authorities ID disabled man killed in Dixie Garden house fire

Authorities have identified the disabled man killed in a fire late Wednesday night in Caddo Parish.

Flames were coming from the roof of the house in the 4700 block of Dixie Garden Drive when firefighters arrived just before midnight, the Louisiana fire marshal's office reports.

Caddo Fire District 5's chief said the structure was completely involved in flames.

Firefighters found 86-year-old Grover Bitt in the living room of the residence between Dixie Garden Loop and Dixie Meadow Road, according to the fire marshal's office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators examined Bitt's body then released it to the Caddo coroner's office for an autopsy.

Firefighters from Caddo Fire Districts 5 and 6 and the Shreveport Fire Department had the fire under control in 15 minutes, the CFD 5 fire chief said.

The house had no working smoke alarms, the fire marshal's office reports.

