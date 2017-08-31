Bossier Parish swift water rescue team to head to Southeast Texas

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Swift Water Rescue Team is heading to Orange, Texas, to help with rescue efforts. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A few agencies in the ArkLaTex are making their way to southeast Texas to join in search and rescue efforts in areas impacted by Harvey.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Swift Water Rescue Team is heading to Orange, Texas, to help with rescue efforts on Thursday morning.

The team has two rescue boats, five swimmers, specialized water rescue gear and special life vests, ropes and rigging gear, supplies, and fuel. Everything they need to coordinate rescues in very swift water or dangerous situations.

Bossier Parish Sheriff, Julian Whittington, deployed the team.

