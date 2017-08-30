Editorial: Please help keep KSLA on DirecTV; time of the essence

"This is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we're committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption." (Source: KSLA News 12)

In one day, local DirecTV viewers may experience what millions of other subscribers across the country already have.

They could lose access to their favorite news, weather and programming.

We have been working hard to reach an agreement to keep KSLA on DirecTV's lineup.

But time is running out, and they have refused to come to a fair agreement and continue carrying us.

It's unfortunate, but it has happened before.

Since 2015, DirecTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times, leaving millions of their customers in the dark.



If it happens here, it means you could miss KSLA News, Weather and Sports and CBS shows like "Big Brother" and "NCIS."

We are only a week away from the start of college football.

This is very important to us. YOU are very important to us. And we're committed to continue working to reach an agreement without any interruption.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 31.

Please click here to learn more about our local commitment and how you can support keeping KSLA on the air.

And, remember, you always have choices.

We are free over the air, here at KSLA.com, on our free news and weather apps, on Roku and through other local providers.

