Ex-Homer officer pleads guilty to helping stage theft, get $13K

A former Homer police captain faces up to 20 years in federal prison for helping report a fake ATV and trailer theft to his department that led to the payment of thousands in insurance money.

Donald W. Malray, 52, of Homer, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Shreveport to one count of mail fraud conspiracy.

His plea will become final when it is accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr., according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook's office.

Malray and another person transferred the ATV and trailer to Malray’s possession Aug. 4, 2015, after meeting in Ruston, prosecutors report.

Malray then told the other person to call Homer police and report the ATF and trailer as stolen.

On Sept. 8, 2015, the insurance company paid about $13,000 to the other person involved in the conspiracy.

Authorities recovered the ATV and trailer Jan. 31, 2017, in Ruston.

In addition to up to 20 years in prison, Malray faces a $250,000 fine and three years on federal supervised release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6.

