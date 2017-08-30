Caddo sheriff, 9 deputies head to SE TX to help rescue people

Nearly a dozen Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are leaving Wednesday night for Southeast Texas where they will assist with rescue efforts during Tropical Storm Harvey. (Source: GOHSEP)

9 CPSO deputies head south to help with rescues in Port Arthur, TX

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and nine of his deputies were preparing to leave Wednesday night for Southeast Texas, where they will assist with rescue efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

They include three with the Sheriff's Office marine patrol who are trained in swift-water rescues, three divers and three deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, which requested the assistance.

“We’ve been in the starting blocks since this began, ready to assist when called upon,” Sheriff Steve Prator. “I’m proud to be sending some of the best-trained search-and-rescue people in the business to assist our Texas neighbors.”

The task force asked for the assistance for Port Arthur, a Texas city that got 26 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to national news reports.

The deputies are taking with them eight trucks, a sleeping trailer, a fuel supply trailer and six flat bottom boats, including an inflatable swift-water rescue boat that can hold 10 people.

Port Arthur, population 51,000, is 90 miles east of Houston.

Earlier Wednesday, floodwaters overtook the city’s Civic Center, which was serving as a shelter.

