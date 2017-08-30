9 Caddo deputies leave to help Southeast Texas flood victims

Nearly a dozen Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are leaving Wednesday night for Southeast Texas where they will assist with rescue efforts during Tropical Storm Harvey. (Source: GOHSEP)

Nearly a dozen Caddo Sheriff’s deputies are leaving Wednesday night for Southeast Texas where they will assist with rescue efforts during Tropical Storm Harvey.

Nine deputies and Sheriff Steve Prator will travel to Port Arthur, Texas at 10 p.m.

Three deputies assigned to the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force, three deputies assigned to CPSO Marine Patrol and three divers are making the trip.

“We’ve been in the starting blocks since this began ready to assist when called upon,” said Sheriff Prator. “I’m proud to be sending some of the best-trained Search and Rescue people in the business to assist our Texas neighbors.”

The LSA Task Force requested assistance from the CPSO on behalf of Port Arthur, which has experienced 26 inches of rain in 24 hours, according to national news reports.

Deputies will take 8 trucks, a sleeping trailer, a fuel supply trailer and six flat bottom boats, including an inflatable swift water rescue boat with a 10-person capacity.

Port Arthur is located 90 miles east of Houston with 51,000 people.

Earlier today, flood waters overtook the city’s Civic Center which was serving as a shelter.

The deputies are leaving for Port Arthur from the Sheriff’s Substation at 4910 North Market.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.