Mr. Kippers' Express Flood Relief effort is underway

During a crisis, like Harvey along the gulf coast, it's often said that pets are sometimes the forgotten victims. But there's a local organization that's helping save pets by helping their owners and animal shelters.

Mr. Kippers is an English Bull Terrier. All thanks to some editing software it looks like Mr. Kippers can talk just like your and me.

He inspires the public to donate to animal causes through his Facebook page.

Normally, he is the face of a "Classic Kippers," a business that sells bow-ties to raise money for dog rescues, after his rescue from south Louisiana four years ago.

Exactly one year after we first introduced you to Mr. Kippers, during south Louisiana flooding in August of 2016, he's now returned with a new campaign.

This time it's to gather and deliver supplies for animal shelters overwhelmed by flood waters delivered by Hurricane Harvey.

"In Sunset, Louisiana needs us. That's one that we're working with. The other one is in Beaumont, in Vidor," explained Amanda Clingan.

Donations can range from cat and dog food, to cleaning supplies, to plastic shipping kennels, to name just a few.

After watching events unfold with Harvey, Mr. Kippers has again stepped into the role of collecting pet supplies under the name "Kippers' Express Flood Relief."

Just like last time, dropoffs will take place at Clingan's home at 2610 Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport.

Clingan says they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Then they'll load up their delivery truck next Monday, with the goal of heading south with all those supplies next Wednesday.

Last year they took down 29 thousand pounds to two different shelters in Louisiana. And they're hoping to deliver even more this time around.

