Mr. Kippers again steps up to help four-legged storm victims

It's often said that pets sometimes are the forgotten victims of a crisis like Hurricane Harvey.

But there's a Shreveport organization that's helping save pets by helping their owners and animal shelters.

And with a starring role in the effort is Mr. Kippers, an English bull terrier that was rescued from South Louisiana four years ago.

Thanks to some editing software, it looks like Mr. Kippers can talk just like you and me.

His goal is to inspire the public to donate to animal causes through his Facebook page.

Normally, Mr. Kippers is the face of Classic Kippers, a business that sells bowties to raise money for dog rescues.

Exactly a year after KSLA News 12 first introduced you to Mr. Kippers during flooding in South Louisiana, he's now returned with a new campaign.

This time, it's to gather and deliver supplies for animal shelters overwhelmed by floodwaters delivered by Hurricane Harvey.

"Sunset, Louisiana, needs us. That's one that we're working with. The other one is in Beaumont, in Vidor," explained Amanda Clingan.

Donations can range from cat and dog food, to cleaning supplies, to plastic shipping kennels, to name just a few.

After watching events unfold with Harvey, Mr. Kippers again has stepped into the role of collecting pet supplies under the name Kippers' Express Flood Relief.

Just like last time, dropoffs can be made at Clingan's home at 2610 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.

Clingan says they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Then they'll load up their delivery truck Monday with the goal of heading south with all those supplies Wednesday.

Last year, they took 29,000 pounds of supplies to two Louisiana shelters.

They hope to deliver even more this time around.

