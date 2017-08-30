Harvey downgraded to Tropical Depression; still bringing heavy rain to the ArkLaTex

Harvey has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 7pm the center of Tropical Depression Harvey was about 10 miles southwest of Alexandria, LA. Harvey is moving to the north-northeast around 8 mph.

Harvey is forecast to continue weakening and should be downgraded to a tropical depression as it passes just east of Natchitoches Parish Wednesday night. As Harvey tracks away from the area tomorrow and Friday weather conditions will dramatically improve.

Harvey's biggest impact has been excessive rain affecting primarily areas south of I-20. Flash Flood warnings remain in effect for many areas across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

As much as 6 to 9 inches of rain has fallen in the last 48 hours either side of Toledo Bend along the Texas/Louisiana border.

An additional 3-4" is possible in this same area through Wednesday night.

