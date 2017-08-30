Goodbye Harvey, hello rapidly developing Hurricane Irma

Harvey was downgraded to a Tropical Depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 10 a.m.Tropical Depression Harvey had top winds of 15 mph and was departing Louisiana and heading NE at 10 mph. Tonight we say goodbye to the effects of Harvey..

Now our attention should turn to the eastern Atlantic where Tropical Storm Irma is churning. As of 10 a.m. Irma had top winds of 100 mph (Cat. 2) and was moving WNW at 10 mph. She is developing rapidly and could be a Cat. 4 hurricane by next Tuesday approaching the Leeward Islands. Right now Irma is 1,845 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Irma will certainly bear watching closely.

Since the official track from the National Hurricane Center has Irma heading toward the Leeward Islands as a Cat. 4 storm, the question is, where it will go. Will it be the Caribbean or the east coast? We will be tracking Irma very closely.

