Texarkana, TX store robbed at knife-point, police seek information

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

According to police, the man was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and a camouflage bucket hat. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police say the theft happened just before 2:00 p.m. (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for help identifying a thief after a robbery Friday afternoon.

Police say the theft happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the Check Into Cash in the 2800 block of New Boston Road.

The manager reportedly told police that a man entered the business to ask questions about taking out a loan.

The man reportedly left the business and came back a few minutes later with a knife.

Police say the man demanded money from the cash register before running away from the scene.

According to police, the man was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and a camouflage bucket hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.