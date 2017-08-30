Texarkana, TX store robbed at knife-point, police seek informati - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Texarkana, TX store robbed at knife-point, police seek information

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for help identifying a thief after a robbery Friday afternoon. 

Police say the theft happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the Check Into Cash in the 2800 block of New Boston Road. 

The manager reportedly told police that a man entered the business to ask questions about taking out a loan. 

The man reportedly left the business and came back a few minutes later with a knife. 

Police say the man demanded money from the cash register before running away from the scene. 

According to police, the man was last seen wearing black pants, black shirt, and a camouflage bucket hat. 

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116.

