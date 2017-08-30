Water rising in Sabine Parish from Tropical Storm Harvey - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Water rushes over Marthaville Rd. in Sabine Parish Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey brought heavy rain. (Source: KSLA News 12) Water rushes over Marthaville Rd. in Sabine Parish Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey brought heavy rain. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SABINE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Rain brought by Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall in Sabine Parish, sending water over the roads and into the parish courthouse Wednesday. 

There are also reports of street flooding along Shuteye Road, the Fairgrounds area and Botan Road in Many.

The Many Police Department is warning drivers to use caution along Petty Rd. near the high school. 

Floodwater began seeping into the courthouse Wednesday morning. Officials with the courthouse say they are trying to protect the clerk of court records room in the basement. A little water reportedly got in, but they don't expect the basement to flood.

5 to 8 inches of rain have already fallen across Toledo Bend, and there is more to come.

That's why the Sabine River Authority has already some of their flood gates by at least a foot and could raise all of them if Toledo Bend Lake continues to rise. 

Flash flood warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening for Parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, including Sabine Parish. 

