Water rising in Sabine Parish from Tropical Storm Harvey

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues its path north through Louisiana, road closures have been announced.

Chinquapin Drive off La. Hwy 3191 is impassible due to water on the roadway. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Road closures announced in the ArkLaTex as Harvey moves northeast

Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes.

Water rushes over Marthaville Rd. in Sabine Parish Wednesday as Tropical Storm Harvey brought heavy rain. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Rain brought by Tropical Storm Harvey continues to fall in Sabine Parish, sending water over the roads and into the parish courthouse Wednesday.

There are also reports of street flooding along Shuteye Road, the Fairgrounds area and Botan Road in Many.

The Many Police Department is warning drivers to use caution along Petty Rd. near the high school.

Floodwater began seeping into the courthouse Wednesday morning. Officials with the courthouse say they are trying to protect the clerk of court records room in the basement. A little water reportedly got in, but they don't expect the basement to flood.

5 to 8 inches of rain have already fallen across Toledo Bend, and there is more to come.

Widespread 5-8" rain amounts in the last 24 hours across Toledo Bend in Sabine Parish, LA and Sabine Co., TX. pic.twitter.com/dxyZHD8TYY — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 30, 2017

That's why the Sabine River Authority has already some of their flood gates by at least a foot and could raise all of them if Toledo Bend Lake continues to rise.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect through Thursday evening for Parts of Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, including Sabine Parish.

Flash Flood Warning for Sabine Parish in LA until 4:30pm Wednesday. https://t.co/I8u2kJfmCn #LAWX — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 30, 2017

