Texarkana adds new K9 to force

The newest member of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was introduced to the community Wednesday morning.

K9 Rossi, a 17 month-old Belgian Malinois, and his handler Officer Tanner Freeman recently completed training as a team.

The new addition was made possible by a $16,000 donation split between Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas 8th Judicial District, Stephanie Potter Black and Commercial National Bank in Texarkana.

This is the second time the local bank has sponsored a K9 for the department.

"We are very appreciative of Bob Harrison, the Chief of the Texarkana Police, and when he calls we always like to answer because these dogs really add to the safety of our community and the safety of the police officers," explained Julia Mobley, Commercial National Bank.

The new K9 team will assist in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, building searches and tracking.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.