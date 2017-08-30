Road closures announced in the ArkLaTex as Harvey moves northeast

Chinquapin Drive off La. Hwy 3191 is impassible due to water on the roadway. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues its path north through Louisiana, road closures have been announced in the following areas:

Natchitoches Parish — Part of 8 Mile Loop and Chinquapin Drive off La. Hwy 3191 in Natchitoches Parish have been closed due to water over the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

Nelson Road near Marthaville is closed at this time, as well.

Water is ponding on roads, ditches are filling up. Some city streets are taking on water.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate, authorities say.

Flash Flood Warning for Bienville Parish in LA until 8:00pm Wednesday. https://t.co/I8u2kJfmCn #LAWX — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) August 30, 2017

