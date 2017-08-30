Flooding closes some ArkLaTex roads as TS Harvey advances

Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes.

Chinquapin Drive off La. Hwy 3191 is impassible due to water on the roadway. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Floodwaters washed out Hudson Darby Road in the Catuna area of DeSoto Parish on Aug. 30. (Source: DeSoto sheriff's Capt. Jason Richardson)

Floodwaters overtook part of U.S. Highway 71 in Campti the evening of Aug. 30, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reported. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey are starting impact roadways as far north as DeSoto.

Hudson Darby Road in the Catuna area of the parish is closed because it has been washed out, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office reports.

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues its path north through Louisiana, road closures have been announced in the following areas:

DeSoto Parish — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office has announced this road closure:

Hudson Darby Road in the Catuna area

Natchitoches Parish — The Louisiana highway department says these roads are closed:

Louisiana Highway 485 a half mile west of Interstate 49 due to high water

Louisiana Highway 485 two miles north Louisiana Highway 6 due to high water

Louisiana Highway 1222 1.5 miles east of LA 485 due to high water

Louisiana Highway 117 a couple miles south of Louisiana Highway 120 due to a slope failure

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office recently posted that there's water over U.S. Highway 71 in Campti.

The Sheriff's Office previously released this list of road closures on its Facebook page:

Nelson Road near Marthaville

Eight Mile Loop in Oak Grove

Collins Road near Provencal

Stiles Road off of Collier Hill Road north of Campi

Longlois Hill Road near Flora

Jim Bell Road north of Campti

Rocks Creek Road near Marthaville

Central Loop near Center Point Energy near Robeline

Mammy Trail near McDonald's Camp

BJ Smith Road

Bright Star Church Road

Chiquanpin Drive off of La. Hwy 3191

Allen-Marthaville Road near Crossroads Church

The City of Natchitoches has posted a list of flooded roads in city limits:

East 5th Street at Bienville Street

East 5th Street at Royal Street

Watson Drive at South Drive

Ledet at Katelyn

Williams Avenue from Byrd Avenue to Salter Street

Stevens Avenue at East 3rd Street

Texas Street at underpass

Eagle Pass

Fairgrounds Road at Reba Street

Breda Avenue

Rowena Street

Keyser Avenue at Walmart

North Melrose Avenue

Water is ponding on roads, ditches are filling up. Some city streets are taking on water.

Road conditions are expected to deteriorate, authorities say.

Water over the road is also being reported the west in Sabine Parish, including along Shuteye Road in Many as well as the Fairgrounds area and Botan Road.

The Many Police Department is warning drivers to use caution along Petty Rd. near the high school.

