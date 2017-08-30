Coroner IDs man killed in Highland shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after both were shot in the city's Highland neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Shreveport police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after both were shot in the city's Highland neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The Caddo Parish coroner has released the name of the man killed in a shooting in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood Monday morning.

The coroner says 41-year-old Frederick C. Davis was the man found shot to death in the 400 block of Merrick Street around 1:15 a.m.

Davis, identified through fingerprints, was taken to University Health to be autopsied.

A second victim, 53-year-old Aaron Miles of Shreveport, was found lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Miles was taken via ambulance to University Health hospital where he was treated for injuries considered life-threatening.

As patrolmen got to the scene, they noticed several men fleeing the area on foot.

Police managed to arrested 22-year-old Wesley Hill following a brief chase, in which officers believed Hill was armed with a handgun. The handgun was not found.

Hill was charged with resisting an officer and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Shreveport Police Violent Crimes investigators have reason to suspect the shooting revolved around the sale and purchase of illegal drugs based on information and evidence gathered at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.