Sabine River Authority opens floodgates at Toledo Bend Lake

Floodwater from Tropical Storm Harvey in Sabine Parish began seeping into the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Floodwater from Tropical Storm Harvey in Sabine Parish began seeping into the courthouse Wednesday morning.

With rain still falling, the Sabine River Authority has released nearly half of their flood gates by one foot and could raise all 11 gates by one foot if Toledo Bend Lake continues to rise.

According to Jim Pratt, executive director of the Sabine River Authority, Toledo Bend Lake was at an elevation of 172.49 feet at 9:30 Wednesday morning. All eleven gates will be raised if the lake rises to 172.7 feet.

Pratt said while he is carefully watching the lake levels, he does not anticipate record flooding like the area saw in 2016. In 2016, all gates were opened 22 feet to alleviate flooding at the lake. All 11 gates can open at a maximum of 28 feet.

Pratt said he does not know how much more the Sabine River Authority will have to open the gates, but crews will do so in one-foot increments. He called it a “controlled release” in accordance with the Guide for Spillway Gate Operations in the license approved by FERC.

Once the water is released from the spillway, it will travel down the Sabine River and reach the gauge in Deweyville in three days.

Pratt hopes the current flooding in Deweyville will subside by the time the water from Toledo Bend reaches the area.

According to the National Weather Service, the Sabine River at Deweyville is at 26.32 feet in moderate flood stage. Major flood stage starts at 28 feet. Click here for the forecast.

The river is forecasted to crest at 30 feet by Thursday afternoon/evening.

However, there is a silver lining.

Pratt said drainage into Toledo Bend Lake from areas north is minimal. Most of the lake levels have risen as a result of rain from Tropical Storm Harvey.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA as updates become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.