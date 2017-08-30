1 arrested, 1 on the run in SWAR adult store robbery

The Miller County Sheriff's Office is searching for one man involved with an adult store robbery.

Travon Mandel Peoples, 27, has been charged in connection to his alleged role in the May 22 robbery of Venus Adult Boutique Store on 6780 State Highway 108.

According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, two masked men entered the store, brandishing weapons and demanded money from the clerk. The pair got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators were able to determine from video surveillance the make and model of the getaway vehicle and a partial license plate number.

Working with the Arkansas State Crime lab, investigators were able to identify Peoples. He was arrested by Texarkana Texas Police Department is awaiting extradition to Miller County Arkansas.

Authorities are still working to identify the other man involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (870) 774-3001 or Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

