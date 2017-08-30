NWLA food bank hosts drive for Harvey disaster victims

KSLA News 12 is partnering with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to gather food and household supplies for disaster victims, as evacuees head to north to escape Harvey floodwaters.

The food bank has partnered with Brookshire’s Grocery Company and the Minden Chamber of Commerce.

Brookshire’s and Super One stores in Shreveport, Bossier, Benton, Minden, Mansfield, Zwolle and the Minden Chamber of Commerce in Louisiana as well as Overton, Kilgore, Longview, and Hallsville in Texas will be food drive locations.

They will be collecting non-perishable food and household items such as cleaning supplies, paper towels, mops and brooms. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is also accepting financial contributions.

The collected items will be delivered to sister food banks in the hurricane’s path.

Hurricane Harvey has brought historic devastation to the Houston area and along the Texas and Louisiana Coast.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.