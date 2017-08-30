TX Governor: Flooding to continue in southeast TX, 14K National Guard troops activated

Twelve thousand National Guard troops were activated to assist with recovery and rescue efforts, and TX Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Wednesday that number has now increased to 14,000. (Source: CBS News)

An aerial view of flooding in Houston. (Source: Aaron Cohan via CNN)

There are more than 32,000 people in shelters across Texas as Harvey continues drenching the state's Gulf Coast.

At a news conference Wednesday in Austin, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas also has an additional 30,000 beds "available as needed" for those who fled or are still fleeing floodwaters associated with the storm.

Residents in portions of southern East Texas should brace for continued flooding, Abbott said.

The Sabine and Neches rivers are expected to receive record flooding and areas near the lower Brazos River and in Beaumont will also see flooding.

"It's important for people in all of these regions ... that you continue to listen to, heed and follow evacuation notices," the governor said. "Do not drive your vehicle into flooded waters."

He then discussed rebuilding efforts in the coastal area, noting that the state is also dealing with catastrophic conditions in southeast Texas.

Twelve thousand National Guard troops were activated to assist with recovery and rescue efforts, Abbott said that number has now increased to 14,000. The state is coordinating with the National Guard Bureau to deploy an additional 10,000 members. That will bring the total to 24,000. The governor said troops will immediately be deploying to southern East Texas to deal with emergency flooding.

The Department of Defense has also offered the state 200 boats and 200 vehicles, Abbott said.

In addition, Abbot said he asked for and was granted an expansion for a federal disaster declaration and 33 counties are now listed on the document.

Abbott started the news conference with a recap of President Donald Trump's Tuesday visit to the state.

Trump spoke with local officials about challenges they will face during recovery.

"His commitment was firm, strong and unequivocal that he was going to do everything he could to ensure that Texas would be restored as swiftly and as effectively as possible," Abbott said of Trump.

Harvey roared ashore as a hurricane Friday, then triggered deadly floods as a tropical storm.

Abbott refused to speculate on the final costs of the storm in terms of property damage. But he suggested that the scope of destruction far exceeded that of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 or 2012's Superstorm Sandy, meaning the financial impact will likely be far greater than both.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.