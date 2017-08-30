Woman identified in morning Webster Parish shooting

Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton has announced the name of the woman found shot to death in a crashed car.

Authorities are investigating after the body of 42-year-old Kameka Brantley was discovered on Wednesday morning.

Deputies got a call around 4:30 a.m.about the crash on Henry Williams Road in Shongaloo, LA. On arrival, first responders found a vehicle that crashed into a tree.

Brantley lived about 150 yards from where her vehicle was found.

Sexton said that they have a person of interest in custody in Claiborne Parish.

Investigators are questioning that person now.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.