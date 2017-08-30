Crash leads to discovery of person shot to death in Webster Pari - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Crash leads to discovery of person shot to death in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Webster Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was discovered shot to death in a crashed vehicle Wednesday morning.

Deputies got a call around 4:30 a.m.about the crash on a parish road in Shongaloo, LA.

During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered a person who had been shot to death in the vehicle. 

Deputies believe the person was the driver of the crashed vehicle.

The person's identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

