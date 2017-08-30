Sabine Parish courthouse taking on water

Floodwaters are seeping into the Sabine Parish courthouse. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Floodwater in Sabine Parish began seeping into the courthouse Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Louisiana.

Crews started putting sandbags in the basement sometime before 9 a.m. as the water started seeping in.

Officials with the courthouse say they are trying to protect the clerk of court records room in the basement. A little water reportedly got in, but they don't expect the basement to flood.

Sabine Parish has seen consistent rain all Wednesday morning and they have been handing out sandbags to residents.

Police jury road superintendent says they handed out 5,000 Tuesday but they are not expecting as many Wednesday.

Sabine Parish inmates are preparing the sandbags.

