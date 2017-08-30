LSP announces detours for personal, commercial traffic

Due to Tropical Storm Harvey, Louisiana State Police have announced detours for commercial vehicle traffic (tractor-trailers).

Interstate 10 near the Texas/Louisiana border is closed due to flooding. All westbound tractor-trailers on Interstate 10 will be detoured to the Interstate 49 north in Lafayette.

I-10 West is closed at MM 4 (before the LA/TX state line) due to flooding on I-10 in Texas. Alternate route: I-49 North to I-20 West. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) August 30, 2017

Personal vehicles are still allowed on westbound I-10 but are encouraged to use I-49 as a detour.

US 190 in Louisiana is open at this time, but there are possible closures in Texas. Drivers are encouraged to continue north and use I-20 into Texas.

I-10 westbound traffic close to Lake Charles will be diverted onto either US 165 north to I-49 or US 171 north to I-20.

For more information, visit www.511la.org or dial *LSP on your phone to report hazardous situations while driving.

