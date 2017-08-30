Crash blocks traffic on I-20 west in Bossier

Traffic has slowed on Interstate 20 in Bossier City after a crash.

According to a LADOTD tweet, the crash happened before Airline Drive, in the left lane.

Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. According to Bossier City Police Spokesman Mark Natale, there were no injuries.

The left lane is blocked I-20 West before Airline Dr due to an accident. Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 30, 2017

