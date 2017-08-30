Crash blocks traffic on I-20 west in Bossier - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic has slowed on Interstate 20 in Bossier City after a crash. 

According to a LADOTD tweet, the crash happened before Airline Drive, in the left lane. 

Congestion has reached Industrial Drive. According to Bossier City Police Spokesman Mark Natale, there were no injuries.

