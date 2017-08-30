Traffic Alert: 18 wheeler hits fallen tree in Natchitoches Parish

A highway in Natchitoches Parish is down to one lane after an 18-wheeler hit a downed tree.

The tree fell on Highway 84 near Clarence between Natchitoches and Winnfield, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Highway 84 is now down to one lane as crews work to clear the scene of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

