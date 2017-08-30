LA Tech trying to avoid NSU letdown in 2017

Heavy rain from Harvey possible through WednesdayMore >>
As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way north, the ArkLaTex can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.
Tropical Storm Harvey is expected to make its Louisiana landfall early Wednesday morning. LSU-Baton Rouge, NSU and public schools in Natchitoches, Red River and Sabine parishes are closed that day. So are state offices in 28 parishes.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday afternoon at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.
An inaccurate post has Shreveport police admonishing people to ask and verify their information before spreading it on social media.
Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes for Wednesday.
A Northwest Louisiana truck driver lost one of his trailers then drove more than seven miles before realizing it was missing, Indiana State Police report.
Among those on the front lines of rescue efforts from Tropical Storm Harvey are two Texas Wildlife officers.
As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags are being made available throughout Northwest Louisiana.
Approximately 210 soldiers were mobilized Monday with an additional 230 full-time Guardsmen as a result of the activation.
