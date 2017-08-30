Les Miles joining FOX Sports as analyst

FOX Sports announced Tuesday that former LSU head coach Les Miles will be joining the team as an analyst this upcoming football season.

Miles' first assignment will come September 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska as Nebraska plays host to Northern Illinois. He will do color commentary next to Tim Brando.

Miles coached LSU from 2005 to 2016 winning a national championship in 2007. He was fired from his position midway through the 2016 season.