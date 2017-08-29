SPD: This car IS one of ours!

Shreveport police say this car IS, in fact, one of their units. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

An inaccurate post has Shreveport police admonishing people to ask and verify their information before spreading it on social media.

"We had a Facebook friend make a post earlier alleging that this was not a real police car. This is in fact a real police car," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

Such posts could incite panic and lead to a citizen or officer getting hurt, authorities said.

"For those of you that always reach out and verify prior to posting, we appreciate you! Be safe Shreveport!"

