NWLA trucker drives 7+ miles before realizing he lost trailer

A tow truck works to upright an overturned trailer Aug. 29 on Interstate 80/94 in Indiana. (Source: Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police say a Northwest Louisiana truck driver lost one of his trailers the morning of Aug. 29 and didn’t realize it until he had driven more than seven miles. (Source: Indiana State Police)

A Northwest Louisiana truck driver lost one of his trailers Tuesday morning and didn’t realize it until he had driven more than seven miles, Indiana State Police report.

It happened about 4:35 a.m. about the 8.5-mile marker on eastbound Interstate 80/94 in Gary, Ind., state police Sgt. Ann Wojas said.

Jeffrey R. Olgetree, of Haughton, was driving a 2015 Freightliner pulling two trailers in the right-hand lane when a tractor-trailer in the middle right lane came into his lane and sideswiped the driver's side mirror, according to preliminary investigation by Trooper William Carlson.

Ogletree's rig veered to the right, went onto the outer shoulder then he overcorrected back into the right lane.

"This caused the rear second trailer to fishtail, become detached from the first trailer, then roll onto its left side, coming to rest in the middle left and middle right lanes of I-80 eastbound," Wojas said.

None of the miscellaneous packages from Amazon spilled from the overturned trailer.

Ogletree, unaware the trailer had been lost, continued driving east until he pulled over before entering the Indiana Toll Road.

Meantime, it took about two hours to upright and tow the overturned trailer. The highway's middle lanes were closed during that time.

The truck Ogletree was driving is owned by US Freightways Logistics Inc. of Elk Grove, Ill.

State police never located the tractor-trailer that caused the wreck.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.