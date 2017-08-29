2 ETX law officers helping rescue people in South Texas

They have been in South Texas since Saturday working 12-16 hour shifts getting people to safety. (Source: Shawn Hervey, Texas Game Warden)

Among those on the front lines of rescue efforts from Tropical Storm Harvey are two Texas Wildlife and Fisheries officers.

Game Wardens Shawn Hervey of Bowie County and Officer Rob Furlow of Marion County have been in South Texas since Saturday working 12-16 hour shifts getting people to safety.

Shawn said he is a veteran of hurricane rescues, but Harvey is the worse he has experienced.

“The scope of the work is just overwhelming there is just so much flooding and so many people it is multiple communities and as soon as you get one area secured and people out another one goes under water,” said Hervey.

The two officers are expected to return home later this week.

