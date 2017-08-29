Couple accused of burglarizing disabled SWAR resident's home

BOOKED: James Glen Lafayette, 42, and Camela Dian Lafayette, 45, both of Genoa, Ark., one count of residential burglary (Source: Miller County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

A Southwest Arkansas couple are accused of burglarizing the home of a disabled resident.

The 82-year-old reported the break-in last month at the residence on Highway 82 at Texarkana, Ark., to the Miller County, Ark., Sheriff's Office.

Miscellaneous items worth more than $3,000 were stolen, authorities said.

Some of that property has since been recovered.

And sheriff's investigators have arrested 42-year-old James Glen Lafayette and 45-year-old Camela Dian Lafayette, both of the 400 block of Miller County Road 285 in Genoa, Ark.

Each is charged with one count of residential burglary, booking records show.

Both remained Tuesday evening in Miller County Correctional Facility.

