Louisiana National Guard activated for Harvey flood response in SWLA

Approximately 210 soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard were mobilized Monday in response to Hurricane Harvey, with an additional 375 full-time Guardsmen added later in the day. (Source: Louisiana National Guard)

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard rescued more than 100 citizens overnight on Tuesday in central Lake Charles. (Source: Louisiana National Guard)

Altogether, the Lake Charles Fire Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries rescued more than 450 citizens and 12 pets throughout the area in response to Tropical Storm Harvey.

“People were calling 911; calls go into the emergency operations center and then they dispatch them through the fire department,” said Maj. Aaron Duplechin, commander of the 3-156 with LANG. “The guys with the fire department and the wildlife and fisheries would help them direct teams.”

Operations have begun with the LANG assisting first responders in rescuing about 300 citizens! #ProtectWhatMatters #GeauxGuard #Harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/pNsejAlA5P — LA National Guard (@LANationalGuard) August 29, 2017

The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, high-water vehicles and boats in Caddo, Red River, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Vermillion, Orleans, Lafayette and Rapides parishes.

"In the next 24 hours, I think they predicted anywhere from 5-10 inches of rain," said Duplechin. "So it just kind of depends on when those bands hit and where."

In addition to vehicles and boats, the Guard has 8 helicopters ready to support search-and-rescue, evacuation and reconnaissance missions as needed.

"Being ready and in place is as important as any training that we do, and our engagements at parish level are absolutely critical," said Maj. Gen.Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the LANG. "In anticipation of the storm's track, we continue prepositioning equipment and vehicles in potentially affected areas as well as responding to the immediate needs of today."

The Guardsmen will work to protect lives and property, maintain communications and ensure the continuity of operations and government, the LANG reports.

As of Monday, the LANG has issued more than 1,152 MREs (Meals Ready-to-Eat), 750 bottles of water and 247,000 sandbags.

Edwards announced the mobilization during a noon briefing Monday on the state's ongoing response to the threat of flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, warning that the storm is not over yet.

Earlier Monday, President Trump approved Gov. Edwards' request for a federal disaster declaration for 6 parishes in South Louisiana.

