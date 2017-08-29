Gov. Edwards to hold news conference with Harvey updates

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference from Baton Rouge around 12:30 p.m. with updates on the future effects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a news conference with updates on the future effects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. CLICK HERE to watch live or watch on the KSLA News 12 app.

Gov. Edwards will relay the information he has learned from the Unified Command Group at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOSHEP) meeting.

On Monday, President Donald Trump approved Gov. Edward's request declaring an emergency disaster request for five Southwest Louisiana parishes.

Below is the statement from The White House.

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey beginning on August 27, 2017, and continuing. The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population, and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the parishes of Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding. Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named William J. Doran III as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

As Harvey gradually weakens to a tropical depression as it tracks toward the ArkLaTex, it may produce wind gusts of 30-35 mph across portions of Northwest Louisiana during the day Wednesday. Therefore, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday for much of the ArkLaTex.

The projected rainfall totals for Tropical Storm Harvey will vary greatly across the ArkLaTex from next to nothing in the far north to possibly nearly 8" or more in the far south through Wednesday afternoon. Around 1 to locally 2-3" of rain is possible around Shreveport and Bossier City.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.