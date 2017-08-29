Gov. Edwards: Threat of flooding in S. Louisiana diminishing as Harvey leaves region

Be prepared for and stay up to date on the 2017 hurricane season.

Gov. John Bel Edwards held another news conference from Baton Rouge Wednesday with updates on the future effects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

Heavy rains around the border of Louisiana and Texas are causing some flooding in western Calcasieu Parish, but Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the threat of flooding in the state's southwest appears to be diminishing as Harvey pulls away from the region.

At an afternoon briefing Wednesday, Edwards said Louisiana remains committed to assisting officials in Texas, where another overnight round of torrential rains stranded many residents in flooded homes.

Edwards says 330 people were staying at a Lake Charles shelter as of Wednesday afternoon. He expects that number to grow as more people are rescued from floodwaters in eastern Texas.

On Monday, President Donald Trump approved Gov. Edward's request declaring an emergency disaster request for five Southwest Louisiana parishes.

Below is the statement from The White House.

Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey beginning on August 27, 2017, and continuing. The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. This action will help alleviate the hardship and suffering that the emergency has inflicted on the local population, and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the parishes of Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermillion. Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding. Brock Long, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named William J. Doran III as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

As Harvey gradually weakens to a tropical depression as it tracks toward the ArkLaTex, it may produce wind gusts of 30-35 mph across portions of Northwest Louisiana during the day Wednesday. Therefore, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday for much of the ArkLaTex.

The projected rainfall totals for Tropical Storm Harvey will vary greatly across the ArkLaTex from next to nothing in the far north to possibly nearly 8" or more in the far south through Wednesday afternoon. Around 1 to locally 2-3" of rain is possible around Shreveport and Bossier City.

