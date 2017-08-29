Mother charged after boys' alleged crime spree

Authorities say Latonya L. Dillard, 32, of the 2700 block of Randolph Street was arrested and charged with Improper Supervision of a Minor.. (Source: Caddo DA)

A mother is behind bars after police say her children committed a dozen crimes since the beginning of the year.

Authorities say Latonya L. Dillard, 32, of the 2700 block of Randolph Street was arrested and charged with Improper Supervision of a Minor.

Dillard’s two children, boys age 12 and 10 years old, are believed to have committed 12 crimes within the last eight months, including the burglaries of a local business on back-to-back nights during city curfew hours, according to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.

The arrest follows a policy established by Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. where he announced efforts to work with law enforcement officials and the Caddo Parish School System regarding curfew violations, truancy, and other legal-educational issues.

"As I promised to the citizens of Caddo Parish, it is time for parents who neglect their duty to supervise their children to be held responsible for the criminal activity of their children," said District Attorney Stewart.

If convicted as charged, Dillard faces a maximum penalty of a $250 fine for each offense and 30 days in jail.

