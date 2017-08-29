Report of gunfire spurs lockdown at Ridgewood Middle

Students now are being released from a Shreveport school that was placed on lockdown as police investigated a report of gunfire off campus, a Caddo School Board spokeswoman said.

The gunshots on Blom Boulevard between Ridgewood Drive and Manor Place were reported at 2:46 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

It happened just before about the time classes at Ridgewood Middle School were to dismiss at 2:50 p.m., a spokeswoman said.

"I just got my son an left," KSLA News 12 viewer Henry Williams said while reporting a large police presence near the campus in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive.

