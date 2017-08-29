Unable to see eye-to-eye with city council, Tenaha Mayor resigns - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Unable to see eye-to-eye with city council, Tenaha Mayor resigns

Carl Jernigan (Source: Carl Jernigan/Facebook) Carl Jernigan (Source: Carl Jernigan/Facebook)
TENAHA, TX (KSLA) -

Finding it impossible to communicate with City Council members, Carl Jernigan has stepped down as mayor of Tenaha, Texas. 

He makes that claim in a letter of resignation sent to city officials and accepted by the council during its meeting Aug. 28.

KSLA News 12 obtained a copy of the letter after speaking with city secretary Sheryl L. Clark. 

Contacted by phone, Jernigan said he realized immediately after his election in May 2016 that there were going to be issues with some City Council members.

“I just never could get clear with them. There seemed to be mistrust and personal dislike toward me.”   

In his one-page resignation letter, Jernigan apologizes to those disappointed with his decision to walk away.

“I feel that I can no longer effectively serve as Mayor,” he wrote.

The resignation does not mention any specific City Council members with whom Jernigan had difficulty working.

It only states that he came to the conclusion that it was “impossible to communicate with the majority of City Council.”

Jernigan was set to be Tenaha's mayor until May 2018.  

There is no word as yet from the East Texas town regarding who will assume the mayor's duties on an interim basis or whether anyone will be appointed or elected to serve out his term. 

