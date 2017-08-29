School closures announced in the ArkLaTex as TS Harvey travels north

Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes for Wednesday.

In a statement, NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio said this:

“Because of forecasts indicating that Tropical Storm Harvey will create heavy rains and flash floods as it moves into North Louisiana, all campuses of Northwestern State University will be closed Wednesday until further notice. We will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and provide updated information as appropriate. Updates on the reopening of campuses and other information will be available on the university’s website.”