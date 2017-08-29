Red River schools join those closed as TS Harvey nears

Due to anticipated stormy weather from Tropical Storm Harvey, schools have begun canceling classes for Wednesday.

Red River Parish — all public schools closed Wednesday. No other days have been announced.

— all public schools closed Wednesday. No other days have been announced. Sabine Parish — all schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday. No other days have been announced.

— all schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday. No other days have been announced. Natchitoches Parish — all schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday. No other days have been announced.

— all schools and offices will be closed on Wednesday. No other days have been announced. Northwestern State University — all campuses will be closed on Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice.

— all campuses will be closed on Wednesday and will remain closed until further notice. LSU in Baton Rouge — LSU, the LSU Lab School and the Childcare Center will be closed Wednesday. "Changes in the forecast over the past few hours have necessitated the closure," says a statement from the school..

"All Red River Parish Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, August 30th, due to possible flooding and road closures caused by Tropical Storm Harvey as it passes through our area," says a statement from Red River Parish School District. "Please stay tuned to your local new stations for further updates."

In a statement, NSU President Dr. Chris Maggio said this:

“Because of forecasts indicating that Tropical Storm Harvey will create heavy rains and flash floods as it moves into North Louisiana, all campuses of Northwestern State University will be closed Wednesday until further notice. We will continue to monitor conditions and forecasts and provide updated information as appropriate. Updates on the reopening of campuses and other information will be available on the university’s website.”

