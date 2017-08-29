TS Harvey expected to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to ArkLaTex

As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way north, the ArkLaTex can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

As of 1 p.m. Tropical Storm Harvey was located 95 miles SW of Cameron, LA and moving NNE at 8 mph. Top wind speed still remains at 45 mph.

There will likely be no strengthening before Harvey makes landfall.

The official track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted eastward a bit, more or less crossing the southeastern parishes in Northwest Louisiana.

It now appears that landfall may be near Lake Charles. It is expected that Harvey may be downgraded to a tropical depression before it reaches our area with winds of 35 mph.

Winds will further decrease as he moves northeast.

Other signs that the projected track is shifting eastward are the watches and warnings along the Louisiana coast. The Tropical Storm Warning has been extended all the way to Morgan City and a tropical storm watch has been issued eastward to Grand Isle.

The projected rainfall totals for Tropical Storm Harvey have been cut back a bit, especially in East Texas and Toledo Bend Country. Hemphill, Texas, just a couple of days ago, was to get 9 inches or so of rain and now is showing 7 inches.

Shreveport had been as highs as 4+ inches total. We will certainly get heavy rain with impressive totals.

There is also a marginal risk of severe weather with Harvey. That threat will, of course, include heavy rain with possible flash flooding — but a few brief tornado spin ups cannot be ruled out.

