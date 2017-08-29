TD Harvey brings gusty wind, heavy rain to the ArkLaTex

Heavy rains around the border of Louisiana and Texas are causing some flooding in western Calcasieu Parish.

Gov. John Bel Edwards held another news conference from Baton Rouge Wednesday with updates on the future effects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana. (Source: WAFB)

As Tropical Storm Harvey continues its path north through Louisiana, road closures have been announced.

Floodwaters overtook part of U.S. Highway 71 in Campti the evening of Aug. 30, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reported. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Harvey has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As TD Harvey makes its way northeast, the ArkLaTex can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

As of 1:00 p.m. TD Harvey was 70 miles southwest of Alexandria, LA, and moving NNE at 8 mph. Top wind speed is at 40 mph.

Harvey may still be a minimal Tropical Depression by the time it gets to our area.

The official track from the National Hurricane Center has shifted eastward a bit, tracking just east of the southeastern parishes in Northwest Louisiana.

As Harvey may maintain minimal topical storm winds or it could gradually weaken to a tropical depression as it tracks near the Ark-La-Tex, it may produce wind gusts of 30-35 mph across portions of the Ark-La-Tex during the day Wednesday. Therefore, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The projected rainfall totals for TD Harvey will vary greatly across the ArkLaTex from next to nothing in the far north to possibly nearly 8" or more in the far south through Wednesday afternoon. Around 1 to locally 2-3" of rain is possible around Shreveport and Bossier City.

Due to the more eastward track of Harvey, The Marginal Risk area has been trimmed back and the potential for isolated spin-up tornadoes has been reduced across the area. The greater risk for that now appears to be east of the Ark-La-Tex.

