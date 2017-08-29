UPDATE: Deputy wounded, suspect killed in Lincoln Parish shootin - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

UPDATE: Deputy wounded, suspect killed in Lincoln Parish shooting

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12) (Source: Marie Waxel/KSLA News 12)
Simsboro, LA (KSLA) -

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Lincoln Parish Sheriff's deputy was wounded during a shooting Tuesday.

According to Stephen Williams with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on I-20 when the driver took off leading the deputy on a short chase.

Williams said the driver stopped in front of Simsboro High School and when the deputy made contact, the driver allegedly shot the deputy in the vest. The deputy is expected to be OK.

According to Williams, the deputy returned fire hitting the driver. No names have been released at this time.

Simsboro High School was placed on lockdown during the incident, according to the Lincoln Parish Schools superintendent's office.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

KSLA News 12 has a crew on scene and will bring more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly