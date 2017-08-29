UPDATE: Deputy wounded, suspect killed in Lincoln Parish shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Lincoln Parish Sheriff's deputy was wounded during a shooting Tuesday.

According to Stephen Williams with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department, a deputy attempted a traffic stop on I-20 when the driver took off leading the deputy on a short chase.

Williams said the driver stopped in front of Simsboro High School and when the deputy made contact, the driver allegedly shot the deputy in the vest. The deputy is expected to be OK.

Lincoln Parish PIO says deputy's vest saved his life after driver opened fire during traffic stop https://t.co/V45hTrEHrI pic.twitter.com/xtQ0SJMuE3 — Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 29, 2017

According to Williams, the deputy returned fire hitting the driver. No names have been released at this time.

Simsboro High School was placed on lockdown during the incident, according to the Lincoln Parish Schools superintendent's office.

The Louisiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

Authorities have just reopened the road in front of Simsboro HS, go slow as several officers remain on scene pic.twitter.com/nP5u3YlqqY — Marie Waxel (@mariewaxel) August 29, 2017

KSLA News 12 has a crew on scene and will bring more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.