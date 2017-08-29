Shreveport cancer center ready to assist cancer patients evacuated by Harvey

Doctors at a Shreveport cancer center are preparing to help cancer patients displaced by Tropical Storm Harvey.

LSU Health Shreveport physicians at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, through clinics at University Health, are ready to provide outpatient care to cancer patients affected or displaced by Harvey.

"One of the biggest cancer centers, MD Anderson is having to evacuate their inpatients there, which also means their outpatients who come in for chemotherapy, whether it's weekly or monthly, will not have a place to go for an unknown amount of time," said GI Oncologist, Dr. Mindie Kavanaugh. "Being a bigger center, we have the ability to provide some of the same treatment they are getting there for patients that have had to evacuate already or have been displaced from their normal treatment center."

With most medical records being electronic, LSU Health staff say they are available to help patients determine whether or not they need to seek treatment elsewhere.

"Cancer, whether it's being treated for cure, or treated for control, it requires having medications within a certain interval, so maybe every two weeks, it maybe once a month, but it does require that those medications be given and they're not medications you walk up to the pharmacist and get a prescription for," Kavanaugh continued. "Also there's a lot of other needs with cancer patients, they have a lot of nausea or vomiting and those medications need to be given as well."

LSU Health faculty physicians served as resources for displaced patients when Hurricanes Rita and Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005.

To connect with the exact cancer service needed, including bone marrow transplant patients, please call 813-1250 to make an appointment.

