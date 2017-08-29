Red Cross to open evacuee shelter in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Red Cross to open evacuee shelter in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA

The Red Cross announced on Tuesday morning that an evacuee shelter will be opened in Shreveport.

Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Avenue, will open its doors for evacuees at 1 p.m. 

